Taranaki by christinav
Taranaki

Flying south to drop my youngest off at Uni and then head of for a tramp. This is the beautiful Mt Taranaki.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful scene from on high!
February 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing view.
February 27th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Oh you sure had a great view of the maunga!
February 27th, 2023  
