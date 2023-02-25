Previous
Next
Day 3 by christinav
Photo 538

Day 3

An absolute stunner of a day, an easy day of undulating easy trial (16kms) however I had developed a cold (and was worried I had covid when sleeping in a the same room as 40 others and so a very restless night), so I was very tired and stressed.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful sun flare and a great view!
February 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous sun flare.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise