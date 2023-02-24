Previous
Day 2 continued by christinav
Photo 537

Day 2 continued

Of course on the day there was supposed to be spectacular views we could hard see 2 feet in front of us. Then the sleet started just to make it really fun (NOT! - but actually also quite memorable).
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Christina

@christinav
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow - looks fabulous!
February 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Adore that ridge disappearing into the mist.
February 27th, 2023  
