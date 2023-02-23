Previous
Day 2 by christinav
Photo 536

Day 2

It was freezing on day 2 as we struggled against biting horizontal cold wind.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Christina

@christinav
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Nothing worse than wind in your face. Bracing stuff. Great capture though.
February 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
That looks cold. Nice standing out in the mist.
February 27th, 2023  
