Previous
Next
Room with a view by christinav
Photo 552

Room with a view

I have just finished a 6 day (well 5 and a half) tramp around Mt Ruapehu. This is the third morning. The hut was pretty full so one of my tramping buddies decided to tent it. What a morning view she got!
https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/central-north-island/places/tongariro-national-park/things-to-do/tracks/round-the-mountain-track/
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise