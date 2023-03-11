Sign up
Photo 552
Room with a view
I have just finished a 6 day (well 5 and a half) tramp around Mt Ruapehu. This is the third morning. The hut was pretty full so one of my tramping buddies decided to tent it. What a morning view she got!
https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/central-north-island/places/tongariro-national-park/things-to-do/tracks/round-the-mountain-track/
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
