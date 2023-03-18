Previous
Non dehydrated food by christinav
Photo 558

Non dehydrated food

At last real food after 6 days of tramping food- I had been hankering for hot chips and a beer but the bar wasn't open yet so a coke was a second best.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Those chips do look delicious, I am sure you enjoyed them.
March 22nd, 2023  
