Photo 558
Non dehydrated food
At last real food after 6 days of tramping food- I had been hankering for hot chips and a beer but the bar wasn't open yet so a coke was a second best.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
559
photos
83
followers
95
following
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2023 2:08pm
Diana
ace
Those chips do look delicious, I am sure you enjoyed them.
March 22nd, 2023
