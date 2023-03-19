Previous
Done and dusted by christinav
Photo 559

Done and dusted

One pair of boots falling apart and only held together with duct tape and a spare shoe lace for several days.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Goodness me, those boots look as if they have been to hell and back! Great shot of the line up, I hope the taped ones are not yours ;-)
March 22nd, 2023  
