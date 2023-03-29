Sign up
Photo 570
What's for breakfast?
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
4
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
570
photos
83
followers
97
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
10th February 2023 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, love the colours and reflection.
March 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 29th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Oysters again! ha ha ha
March 29th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot. Nice reflection and fabulous light
March 29th, 2023
