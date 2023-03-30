Previous
Someone's watching you! by christinav
Photo 571

Someone's watching you!

Whoop whoop I have bought a new (to me) lens. A macro and boy it is not easy to use!!! I will be practicing with the lens for the next few weeks I imagine - so any tips will be gratefully received :)
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Christina

Wylie ace
great start! No matter the lens, I find that if the eye is in focus, nothing else matters.
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous macro and detail!

I did one yesterday too, but needed the help of a tripod as it was too windy. I also chose manual focus as there were too many leaves in the way. I love my macro lens :-)
March 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love my macro lens. Nice capture.
March 30th, 2023  
