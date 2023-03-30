Sign up
Photo 571
Someone's watching you!
Whoop whoop I have bought a new (to me) lens. A macro and boy it is not easy to use!!! I will be practicing with the lens for the next few weeks I imagine - so any tips will be gratefully received :)
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
29th March 2023 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
great start! No matter the lens, I find that if the eye is in focus, nothing else matters.
March 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous macro and detail!
I did one yesterday too, but needed the help of a tripod as it was too windy. I also chose manual focus as there were too many leaves in the way. I love my macro lens :-)
March 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love my macro lens. Nice capture.
March 30th, 2023
