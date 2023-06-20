Sign up
Photo 653
Wait for me!
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
3
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
653
photos
87
followers
103
following
653
12
3
365
E-M10 Mark III
16th June 2023 8:31am
Diana
ace
What a great action shot and title! He seems to be coming at quite a speed! The wet grasses look lovely too.
June 21st, 2023
haskar
ace
What a joy! Lovely shot and title.
June 21st, 2023
Dianne
So cute.
June 21st, 2023
