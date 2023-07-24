Previous
Playing in the ways by christinav
Photo 687

Playing in the ways

Using black and white was the only way I could get the bird in front of the wave to stand out, otherwise it just blended in.....
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done, a great b/w image.
July 26th, 2023  
Wylie ace
good capture of the rolling waves - almost like steps and the birds are a bonus.
July 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Excellently brooding.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise