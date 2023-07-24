Sign up
Previous
Photo 687
Playing in the ways
Using black and white was the only way I could get the bird in front of the wave to stand out, otherwise it just blended in.....
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
3
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
687
photos
88
followers
105
following
188% complete
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
23rd July 2023 7:27am
Diana
ace
Well done, a great b/w image.
July 26th, 2023
Wylie
ace
good capture of the rolling waves - almost like steps and the birds are a bonus.
July 26th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Excellently brooding.
July 26th, 2023
