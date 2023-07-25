Previous
Misty mountains by christinav
Photo 688

Misty mountains

25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful layers and tones.
July 27th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Up and tramping?
July 27th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I have to say B&W handles well with great contrast. I would love to see this one in colour!
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise