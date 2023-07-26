Previous
Whangarei falls by christinav
Whangarei falls

I've bought a ND filter so thought I would go and try it out at the waterfall in town in the middle of the day. The puff of white to the side is the spray of the waterfall. I was quite pleased with the results.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Mark St Clair ace
What a beautiful capture
July 28th, 2023  
julia ace
Must stop the next time I pass .. Nice take of the falls..
July 28th, 2023  
Dianne
You certainly should be pleased with this result. It's lovely. Fav
July 28th, 2023  
