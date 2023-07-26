Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
Whangarei falls
I've bought a ND filter so thought I would go and try it out at the waterfall in town in the middle of the day. The puff of white to the side is the spray of the waterfall. I was quite pleased with the results.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
3
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th July 2023 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
What a beautiful capture
July 28th, 2023
julia
ace
Must stop the next time I pass .. Nice take of the falls..
July 28th, 2023
Dianne
You certainly should be pleased with this result. It's lovely. Fav
July 28th, 2023
