Common is still pretty by christinav
Common is still pretty

No need to comment, I have been sick with covid and am still in quarantine. Feeling much improved and so now plugging the gaps.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I am so sorry to hear your in quarantine. Your photo is precious
August 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sorry to hear Christina a lovely photo
August 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
oh no sorry to read about your sickness Christina
August 8th, 2023  
