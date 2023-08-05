Previous
Next
The beautiful north island bush by christinav
Photo 699

The beautiful north island bush

No need to comment, I have been sick with covid and am still in quarantine. Feeling much improved and so now plugging the gaps.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
So sorry to hear it, Is it your first COVID? Get well soon.
August 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise