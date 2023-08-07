Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 701
Following those who have come before
Someone's footsteps were there before me.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
701
photos
87
followers
104
following
192% complete
View this month »
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
4th August 2023 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Korcsog Károly
ace
Nicely edited photo!
August 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close