Going with the flow by christinav
Going with the flow

Taken last week.
I have finished my last day in isolation after catching covid, the timing was quite lucky as am due to fly down to the south island for the weekend.
Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glad to hear you have a clean bill of health
Beautiful water fall
August 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful falls. So happy for you 🤗
August 10th, 2023  
