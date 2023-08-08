Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 702
Going with the flow
Taken last week.
I have finished my last day in isolation after catching covid, the timing was quite lucky as am due to fly down to the south island for the weekend.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
702
photos
87
followers
104
following
192% complete
View this month »
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th July 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glad to hear you have a clean bill of health
Beautiful water fall
August 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful falls. So happy for you 🤗
August 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Beautiful water fall