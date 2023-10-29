Sign up
Previous
Photo 783
Surveying the damage
Even though cyclone Lola has been downgraded it has still packed a punch.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
2
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Issi Bannerman
ace
Glad the damage wasn't too bad.
October 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
At least that can be cleared away, as long as there was no damage.
October 30th, 2023
