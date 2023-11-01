Previous
Next
Through the round window by christinav
Photo 786

Through the round window

The walkway from which I took the following photo
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice framing.
November 2nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ooh, lovely. I have friends who wouldn't like the walkway though!
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise