Looking regal by christinav
Photo 807

Looking regal

More fun at Wellington zoo
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Found himself a lovely shady spot.
November 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
He is gorgeous, fabulous capture and title.
November 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Why didn’t you go into the enclosure and get a closer shot. The tiger looks peaceful enough!
November 24th, 2023  
