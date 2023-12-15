Sign up
Photo 831
A great poser
Much better than my Amy used to be, she'd sit nicely until you she saw the camera.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
831
photos
94
followers
110
following
227% complete
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th October 2023 5:44am
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty!
December 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely smile
December 17th, 2023
