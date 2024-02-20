Sign up
Photo 897
? negative space
I'm not sure it the grass paddock counts at negative space but I was struggling to get ideas for negative space shots that weren't just large expansive of sky (which I do like but was wanting to extend myself)....
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
897
photos
99
followers
113
following
245% complete
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th February 2024 6:02am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
February 25th, 2024
