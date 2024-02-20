Previous
? negative space by christinav
Photo 897

? negative space

I'm not sure it the grass paddock counts at negative space but I was struggling to get ideas for negative space shots that weren't just large expansive of sky (which I do like but was wanting to extend myself)....
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
245% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
February 25th, 2024  
