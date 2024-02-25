Sign up
Previous
Photo 903
Let me out!
This wee lass was looking mournfully at me as I was out for a walk.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
6
5
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
903
photos
99
followers
113
following
247% complete
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th February 2024 6:35am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous negative space shot!
February 28th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely composition and monochrome shot.
February 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice negative space fav
February 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and use of negative space.
February 28th, 2024
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Well, anything moving would be interesting if you are stuck in a field!
February 28th, 2024
