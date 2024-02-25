Previous
Let me out! by christinav
Photo 903

Let me out!

This wee lass was looking mournfully at me as I was out for a walk.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
Kathy A ace
Fabulous negative space shot!
February 28th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely composition and monochrome shot.
February 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice negative space fav
February 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and use of negative space.
February 28th, 2024  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 28th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Well, anything moving would be interesting if you are stuck in a field!
February 28th, 2024  
