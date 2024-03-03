Previous
Who doesn't love a lighthouse? by christinav
Who doesn't love a lighthouse?

This one is at Nugget point in the Catlins. Beyond in the sea, you can see why they needed it.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Babs ace
Oh I love a lighthouse so got to give this a fav
March 4th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful leading lines.
March 4th, 2024  
