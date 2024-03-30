Previous
Through the pampas by christinav
Through the pampas

My son is home from uni for a week, so nice to have him home and he even obliged to come out for an early morning walk.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Christina

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely - into the light.
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful story telling image.
March 31st, 2024  
