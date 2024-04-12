Previous
Next
Shed - 12 by christinav
Photo 950

Shed - 12

When life has not gone your way..... Someone living in a shed (garage) in an industrial area, with a guard dog for safety. It did not feel like a particularly safe area to me!
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Could be close to work, and with the prices of homes these days, I get it.
April 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise