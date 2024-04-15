Previous
Sheds - 15
Sheds - 15

A shed with a fish station attached - a place to wash, fillet and cook your catch. Up here in the north, people are never far from the ocean and it plays an important part in many people's lives.
15th April 2024

Christina

@christinav
