Previous
Last of the summer wine by christinav
Photo 1006

Last of the summer wine

Not many leaves left. Winter is here.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Cool POV… love those golden leaves still hanging onto their branches.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise