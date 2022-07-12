Previous
Next
rain drops by christophercox
Photo 2753

rain drops

12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Its amazing how heavy the raindrops are - showing how the rose droops somewhat! But rather beautifully!
July 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful, I love the raindrops
July 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise