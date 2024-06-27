Previous
Seriously? by christophercox
Seriously?

27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Lesley ace
Still beautiful though
June 27th, 2024  
