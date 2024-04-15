Previous
Abigail and Gabriel by cindyc
6 / 365

Abigail and Gabriel

This is a young single mom at my church named Abigail, I did an impromptu maternity shoot at a local park with her baby boy Gabriel.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Cindy Coverly

@cindyc
Cindy Coverly, a South African woman and single mother. I believe that you have to know love, to be able to witness it to others,...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise