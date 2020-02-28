Previous
Книга лучший подарок by cisaar
90 / 365

Книга лучший подарок

Решила Катя Эйзнер и подарила мне карту читай города. Я прошла на их сайте филворд и получила дополнительную скидку, в итоге значок с лисой мне достался бесплатно.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
