Феникс by cisaar
91 / 365

Феникс

Ходили в новый кинотеатр на месте прежнего "Луксора" на "Доктора Дуллитла". Больше всего понравился Бандерас, хотя я не могу себя причислить к его фанатам.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

