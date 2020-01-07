Previous
Next
2020-01-07 Demon masks by cityhillsandsea
89 / 365

2020-01-07 Demon masks

A whole museum devoted to Japanese demons! This was the final exhibit. The one on the left is concave so you're seeing an optical illusion.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise