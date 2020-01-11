Previous
93 / 365

2020-01-11 2020-01-11 Happy Yellow Train

This yellow livery is supposed to mean good luck and happiness according to Keikyu who run this line:

https://www.keikyu.co.jp/ride/train/keikyuyellowhappytrain.html

I'm not really clear why though.
