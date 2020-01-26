Previous
2020-01-26 Takasaki Byakue Kannonn by cityhillsandsea
2020-01-26 Takasaki Byakue Kannonn

This huge statue sits on a hill outside Takasaki city in Gunma prefecture. It represents the Goddess of Mercy and was built in 1936 (I think). You can go inside, although there are a lot of stairs.
