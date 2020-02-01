Previous
2020-02-01 Yokohama Station
2020-02-01 Yokohama Station

The lesser visited side of the station that takes you over to Bay Quarter & Sogo. I've always like the typeface and it's started to look a bit weathered of late. Makes it more interesting to me,
cityhillsandsea

