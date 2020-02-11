Sign up
124 / 365
2020-02-11 What City Is This?!
A red double decker driving past a church. In Tokyo. Might I also add it is opposite a Masonic lodge so we're going all in for unexpected un Japaneseness.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
124
photos
4
followers
7
following
4
365
NIKON D3300
11th February 2020 1:08pm
Tags
japan
,
church
,
bus
,
tokyo
