2020-03-06 Waiting for the Enoden by cityhillsandsea
148 / 365

2020-03-06 Waiting for the Enoden

This was just a little warmup shot to see if the camera was behaving itself, but I like it.

(Actual Enoshima centered pics from today are at my instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ZEfWhHAfR/ )
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

