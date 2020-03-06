Sign up
148 / 365
2020-03-06 Waiting for the Enoden
This was just a little warmup shot to see if the camera was behaving itself, but I like it.
(Actual Enoshima centered pics from today are at my instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ZEfWhHAfR/
)
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2020, then I'll be moving about the UK for a bit.
148
photos
5
followers
10
following
40% complete
View this month »
Camera
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th March 2020 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
station
,
藤沢
,
fujisawa
,
江ノ電 enoden
