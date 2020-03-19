Previous
2020-03-19 Tattered Flags by cityhillsandsea
161 / 365

The one on the left you probably know. The other one is the Yamanashi prefectural flag.

If you'd like to see all the prefectural flags, I saw a very cool post on reddit a few weeks ago - https://www.reddit.com/r/vexillology/comments/faqej4/japanese_prefectures_animated/
cityhillsandsea

Photo Details

