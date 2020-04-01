Sign up
174 / 365
2020-04-01 Toyotomi Hideyoshi
They have a whole series of these mini block Sengoku period samurai in the 100 yen store. (I think it was Seria. Daiso have some cool shinkansen ones.)
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until June (hopefully) 2020, then I'll be doing something in the UK... Who knows what though! Fingers crossed. I post more photos, some...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
1st April 2020 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
