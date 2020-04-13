Previous
2020-04-13 Good for what ails ya by cityhillsandsea
2020-04-13 Good for what ails ya

2 months is up and time for another infusion at the hospital. This was supposed to be my last one in Japan... but there'll be at least one more!

I'm so grateful for my amazing doctor who's always going above and beyond for all his patients.

So here's a big thumbs up to every medical professional who's digging deep at the moment.
