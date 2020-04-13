Sign up
2020-04-13 Good for what ails ya
2 months is up and time for another infusion at the hospital. This was supposed to be my last one in Japan... but there'll be at least one more!
I'm so grateful for my amazing doctor who's always going above and beyond for all his patients.
So here's a big thumbs up to every medical professional who's digging deep at the moment.
13th April 2020
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until June (hopefully) 2020, then I'll be doing something in the UK... Who knows what though! Fingers crossed. I post more photos, some...
186
photos
7
followers
14
following
