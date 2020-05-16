Sign up
2020-05-16 Go crackers
Gift from my new neighbours when they moved in .... months ago... a box of crackers that I have to eat this week, or so it appears from the best before date!
16th May 2020
16th May 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until June (hopefully) 2020, then I'll be doing something in the UK... Who knows what though! Fingers crossed. I post more photos, some...
Tags
food
,
packaging
