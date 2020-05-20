Sign up
2020-05-20 Waiting for a Wave
Yuigahama, the main beach in Kamakura.
Another hipstamatic experiment, this time with the Franklin lens & the Liberty film.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until June (hopefully) 2020, then I'll be doing something in the UK... Who knows what though! Fingers crossed. I post more photos, some...
Tags
hipstamatic
,
kamakura
,
yuigahama
