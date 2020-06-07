Previous
2020-06-07 Local Veggie Stand by cityhillsandsea
2020-06-07 Local Veggie Stand

I've probably posted a picture of one of these farmers' veggie stands, but this one is my favourite. I think it's because I sometimes bump into the wee woman who runs it and she's all kinds of awesome.
7th June 2020

cityhillsandsea

Junko Y
I'm so curious -- the very American signs in the back and the very Japanese sign on the table. And I'd definitely buy those jagaimo for gorogoro curry!
June 8th, 2020  
