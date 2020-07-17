Sign up
281 / 365
2020-07-17 A Carriage Of My Own
If every morning were like this, I would perform more musical numbers on the train.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
17th July 2020 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
