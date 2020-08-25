Sign up
2020-08-25 House on the Hill
I have a love hate relationship with this apartment building and its neighbour. On the one hand, they rise majestically out of the landscape to announce their existence... on the other hand, they rise out of the landscape and ruin the view.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
1
365
iPhone 8
25th August 2020 7:31am
apartment
building
