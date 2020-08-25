Previous
2020-08-25 House on the Hill by cityhillsandsea
House on the Hill

I have a love hate relationship with this apartment building and its neighbour. On the one hand, they rise majestically out of the landscape to announce their existence... on the other hand, they rise out of the landscape and ruin the view.
25th August 2020

cityhillsandsea

