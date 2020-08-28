Sign up
323 / 365
2020-08-28 Morning Monorail
The good old Shonan Monorail.
Plenty of great videos on YouTube of it, should you wish to experience the ride yourself.
Here's one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3otHNrTzIxc
(Not mine.)
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
323
photos
8
followers
16
following
6
6
365
iPhone 8
28th August 2020 8:08am
train
,
monorail
