2020-08-28 Morning Monorail
323 / 365

2020-08-28 Morning Monorail

The good old Shonan Monorail.

Plenty of great videos on YouTube of it, should you wish to experience the ride yourself.

Here's one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3otHNrTzIxc

(Not mine.)
cityhillsandsea

Photo Details

