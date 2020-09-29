Sign up
2020-09-30 Pink and White
Still messing about with my phone and trying to get decent depth of field. Think I’m getting there... but it’s still a bit hit or miss!
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2021, fingers crossed, then I'll be doing something in the UK. I have one claim to fame - I am...
Tags
flower
