2020-10-10 Rainberries by cityhillsandsea
2020-10-10 Rainberries

The typhoon changed direction but I wasn't spared a lot of rain. Only snap from today was these two little dudes / dudettes sitting on a wall as I ventured out in search of a lazy conbini lunch.
sheri
Cool pov, cute berries.
October 11th, 2020  
